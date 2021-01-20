Colquitt Co. School System pauses in-person instruction

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the Colquitt County School System announced they will pause in-person instruction for six days, beginning Friday through Jan. 29, but lunch will still be available for students.
Each school cafeteria will be open on weekdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for grab-and-go meals that include breakfast and lunch.
The school system is facing a severe staffing shortage due to the number of quarantined staff, according to a release.
The school system said should the pause need to be extended, parents and guardians will receive a REMIND alert. A message will also be placed on the system website and Facebook page.
Schools will be open Thursday for in-person instruction.
Remote learning will begin Monday until Friday, Jan. 29. School officials say the plan is to re-open the school system for in-person learning on February 1.
“Our staff and substitute reserves are depleted due to the number of employees quarantined. Student and staff safety is of the utmost importance; the decision to pause instruction will give the system a full ten(10) days without contact in hopes of lessening the quarantine numbers we are currently experiencing. I appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding in doing what is best for our students, staff, and community,” said Superintendent Doug Howell.
