Clouds and rain before the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another awesome winter day with sunshine and seasonably cool 60s. Tonight increasing clouds and not as cold. Clouds quickly clear with a return to sunshine and 60s through the afternoon.
Rain gradually moves in late Thursday night into Friday. A steady light to moderate rain for a wet end to the week. Although rain moves out before the weekend, clouds linger with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 50s low 60s.
Milder upper 60s low 70s early week as rain chances return.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.