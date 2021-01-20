Albany commissioners’ disagreement becomes spirited

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re hearing from Albany city leaders after the end of a commission meeting that highlighted differences of opinion regarding the interpretations of the conduct of one of their own commissioners.
Ward Six Commissioner Demetrius Young brought up concerns over Commissioner B. J. Fletcher’s “Comments and actions concerning the presidential election, the Senatorial runoff, and the January 6 events in Washington D. C.” he said.
That’s from an email Young reportedly sent to city leaders Monday night.
“Commissioner [Chad] Warbington, I guess he felt I think erroneously, that I was going to say something untoward about Commissioner B. J. Fletcher,” said Young.
Young went on to say “It’s not an attack to say you’re wrong for doing this,” referencing calling someone out when they’re in the wrong.
Ward Four Commissioner Chad Warbington did not agree that Tuesday’s commission meeting was the proper setting.
“I think bringing up personal allegations up in a public forum like that is detrimental to unity, it’s detrimental working together, and it’s detrimental for us to figure out how to compromise and work on positive things for the city of Albany,” said Warbington.
During the argument between Young and Warbington, Fletcher wanted clarification.
She attended the meeting via video conferencing, and directly addressed City Attorney, Nathan Davis.
“I want to know, city attorney, is this appropriate, for commissioners to use this public platform to facilitate a political smear campaign against colleagues. Especially when that colleague was acting in their own capacity, as an individual citizen and not any official capacity as an elected official?” asked Fletcher.
It’s not clear which specific action was being referred to in this meeting, though WALB News 10 received a press release from Albany-Dougherty County’s NAACP chapter, in which they appear to reference a voter challenge Fletcher was involved in on December 28, 2020.
Fletcher and another resident challenged the eligibility of 3,000 voters in Dougherty County.
Both Commissioner Young and Interim NAACP President Amna Farooqi say Fletcher’s actions contributed to an environment empowering the riot at the U. S. Capitol.
The meeting ended with a request to City Attorney Davis to review the charter, and determine if Fletcher’s conduct can be reviewed in the next meeting.
We reached out to him for an interview, but haven’t heard back.
Commissioner Warbington tells us he’s not aware of any commission regulations that limit a commissioner’s political involvement.
WALB News 10 called and emailed Commissioner Fletcher, but did not receive a response.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.