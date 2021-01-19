SGMC gives update on COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru progress

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) gave an update Tuesday on how drive-thru vaccinations have been going.
They began this drive-thru on Jan. 13 and as of Tuesday, they have vaccinated 2,789 people.
The hospital is taking 250 appointments per day, with a goal of eventually expanding.
Sherri Felkel with SGMC said everything has been going smooth. She says people have been very excited to get their shot.
Felkel said they’ve been seeing a lot of patients 65 and older.
She believes it’s because they don’t want to risk getting COVID-19.
”We’re just so happy we can do this for the community because that is our goal: to get the community immunized so we can go back to life as it was,” said Felkel
Appointments seem to be filled up until mid-February, but they want to remind everyone to monitor the website daily.
People may cancel or change their appointment days and times, making it possible to get one sooner.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.