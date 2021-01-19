Phoebe to reach 10K COVID-19 vaccines administered

“It is important for us to vaccinate as many people as possible quickly, and we are constantly looking for ways to help us do that. People eligible to receive the vaccine can still call (229) 312-1919 and talk to a real person right here at Phoebe to schedule an appointment. The mobile option simply allows us to expand our capacity and make sure we’re filling every available vaccination appointment,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, the Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer.