Phoebe to reach 10K COVID-19 vaccines administered

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Phoebe Putney Health System will reach a milestone in its fight against COVID-19.
The hospital system will surpass 10,000 vaccines administered.
Through Monday, 9,326 vaccines were given across Phoebe’s vaccinations sites in Albany, Americus and Sylvester. The hospital system is expected to give an additional 1,100 vaccines on Tuesday.
“We want to continually grow our capacity to put shots in arms and protect more Southwest Georgians from this virus. The work that has gone into our vaccination effort is truly incredible, and it’s running like clockwork,” said Scott Steiner, the Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO.
Steiner said, “one potential disruption” to the hospital system’s vaccine distribution plan is the vaccine supply.
“We’re just not sure when we’ll get additional deliveries of vaccines or how many we’ll receive, but we will continue to push full steam ahead and remain optimistic that vaccine supply will keep up with demand,” Phoebe’s top official added.
The hospital system started administering vaccines to healthcare workers on December 17, 2020. Phoebe also opened its three vaccination sites on Jan. 11 for those 65 and older to get vaccinated.
“Based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health, only healthcare workers, first responders, those at least 65 years old and certain caregivers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine,” the hospital system said in a release.
Qualified for the vaccine and need to schedule a vaccine appointment?
Phoebe is offering a mobile registration option for those who want to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
The new service allows people to handle the registration process with their smartphones. It does not replace the Phoebe COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, the hospital system said.
“It is important for us to vaccinate as many people as possible quickly, and we are constantly looking for ways to help us do that. People eligible to receive the vaccine can still call (229) 312-1919 and talk to a real person right here at Phoebe to schedule an appointment. The mobile option simply allows us to expand our capacity and make sure we’re filling every available vaccination appointment,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, the Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer.
To use the mobile registration option, Phoebe officials said to download the “Phoebe Access App“ from the App Store or Google Play, then click on the COVID-19 vaccination registration link to begin the mobile scheduling process.
Phoebe is also making plans to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at certain Phoebe Physician primary care clinics.
On Tuesday, Phoebe also released its latest COVID-19 numbers.
As of noon Tuesday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 105
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 21
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 1,748
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 221
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 52
- Total vaccines administered – 9,326
“Even as the vaccination process progresses, the region remains in the middle of a serious and deadly winter surge of COVID-19 cases,” the hospital system said in a release.
