Pelham man charged in Capitol incident

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - A Pelham man was charged in federal court in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol incident, according to the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Michael Shane Daughtry, 58, was charged federally with a violation of entering a restricted building or grounds, which is a misdemeanor.
Daughtry had a preliminary federal court appearance in Macon on Friday.
He was released on bond with conditions, including internet restrictions and his firearms are being held by the U.S. Marshals.
An Americus attorney was also charged in connection to the Capitol incident.
