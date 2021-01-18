Little fanfare through midweek

By Yolanda Amadeo | January 18, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 7:51 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine, a bit breezy and seasonably cool Monday. Tonight lows drop into the low 30s for the last time this week. A gradual warm-up not as cold as lows drop into the 40s and 50s while highs remain seasonal low-mid 60s.

Dry through midweek then rain returns Thursday and Friday. From sunshine to a gray sky with scattered showers through the end of the week. Much drier and looking good with a sun/cloud mix through the weekend.

Wetter weather returns early next week. Look for near to above average temperatures the next 7 days.

