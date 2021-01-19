Georgia Secretary of State’s Office certifies runoff election results

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office certified the results for the January 5, 2021 runoff.
Those certified results of state and federal races can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.
In certifying the results, the Georgia Secretary of State affirmed that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for each state and federal candidate.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger affirmed that the statewide consolidated returns for state and federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by his office from each county.
