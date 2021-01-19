Feeding the Valley Food Bank gets $40K grant

“As a pharmacy innovation company, we are committed to helping people on their path to better health. We are proud to support organizations that increase access to quality health care because we know their efforts are critical to delivering better community health,” said Eileen Howard Boone, CVS Health senior vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. “We are pleased to support the work that Feeding the Valley does in the community and we look forward to working with them to fulfill their program’s mission.”