Feeding the Valley Food Bank gets $40K grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank got a $40,000 grant from CVS Health, as part of the food bank’s commitment to building healthier communities, the food bank said in a release.
The funding will provide 240,000 meals to families in the food bank’s 18-county service area. This includes Calhoun, Clay, Dougherty, Lee, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell and Webster counties.
“During this extraordinary time as we navigate through a global pandemic, food insecurity is on the rise nationwide. Feeding America estimates that 50 million people in the United States are now food insecure,” said Frank Sheppard, Feeding the Valley president and CEO. “Feeding the Valley is distributing 53 percent more food during this health crisis and serving people who have never needed our assistance before. These grant funds from CVS Health will help us provide food to families experiencing these hardships.”
Sheppard said Feeding the Valley is grateful to CVS Health for the grant and appreciates “their commitment to support the communities they serve.”
“As a pharmacy innovation company, we are committed to helping people on their path to better health. We are proud to support organizations that increase access to quality health care because we know their efforts are critical to delivering better community health,” said Eileen Howard Boone, CVS Health senior vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. “We are pleased to support the work that Feeding the Valley does in the community and we look forward to working with them to fulfill their program’s mission.”
