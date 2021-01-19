CRMC nurse retires after 4 decades

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - After caring for more than 10,000 babies throughout her career, one Coffee Regional Medical Center nurse is retiring.
Nurse Jenny Carver is hanging up her scrubs after 44 years.
Looking back on her career, Carver said she never planned to get her RN.
“But life brings all kinds of surprises,” Carver said. “I’ve been fortunate to work with some great physicians. We are a team, and the support has been wonderful. We always support each other and help one another.”
