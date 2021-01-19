Chancy Drugs helps provide vaccines in Hahira

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Hahira is partnering with Chancy Drugs to give the COVID-19 vaccine.
The pop-up clinic kicked off Tuesday.
They were fully booked with 200 appointments.
“It has been bad. We kind of been working through it,” Bruce Cain, Hahira mayor, said.
Cain said COVID-19 continues to impact the community and it’s been tough on the elderly.
He said he’s glad to partner up with Chancy Drugs and provide this clinic as another option for vaccines.
He said he’s happy to see people come in and get their shots.
“I know there’s some communities and areas where people do not want to get the vaccine and say they are not going to get it but from what I understand from the appointments that have been made here, it is just great to see so many people want to get the vaccine and try to slow this down or even stop it,” said Cain.
Hugh Chancy, pharmacist and owner of Chancy Drugs, said after realizing the demand for vaccines in different communities and the limitations, he knew he had to step in and help.
“We are very excited to be able to offer this service, the hospitals, the health department, the doctor offices, they are just overwhelmed with the numbers that they have and we have so many people that need to be vaccinated so community pharmacies like ourselves are pitching in to help out and offer the vaccine,” said Chancy.
They were provided with 600 Moderna vaccines.
The clinic will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.
They are accepting about 200 appointments per day.
Chancy said they do plan on expanding and providing pop-up clinics in different communities.
Those who get vaccinated will get scheduled for the second dose.
You must qualify under Phase 1A, which is 65 and older, health care workers and first responders.
They still have appointments available for this week. Click here to register online.
