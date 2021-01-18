VSU students march to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of Valdosta State University students gathered Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Students that that years later, they’re still fighting for his dream.
“He fought for equality, he fought for the equality of all persons of all colors. So, we want to remember that his purpose is still alive today due to the racial injustices that we have seen over the years,” said Ahre Matchett, one of the organizers of Monday’s march.
VSU students Marched down Oak Street to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Matchett said that every year they gather and use his legacy as an example to lead them into continuing the fight for equality.
“With the protest and everything that started with the murder of George Floyd, the black community really took to recognize that this is something we’ve had to face over and over again. And it gets big but then it gets swept under the rug like nothing matters and I feel like the black community really took this time to acknowledge how we are endured in these processes and then we’re just supposed to overlook them as them they never happened,” said Matchett.
Matchett said they need to make sure their voices are being heard. She said seeing everyone come out every year is a great feeling. She said that it shows there’s progress being made and the message is being spread.
Joseph Mays is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., one of the partner organizations for Monday’s event.
Mays said that 2020 was a turning point when it came to injustices.
“I think last year showed that we are not going to stop the fight, it’s not going to be over until we get true justice,” said Mays.
