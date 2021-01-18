Ga. DPH South Health District begins drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) South Health District began its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations Monday.
“I can breathe again. I understand this is just the first phase but at least I have some protection, I’m looking forward to the second shot,” said Elijah Davis, a Valdosta resident.
Davis received his shot Monday morning, one of the first ones to drive through. He said he’d been waiting a very long time for this moment and was glad the time finally arrived.
“Six weeks can’t happen fast enough,” said Vicky Fenstermaker, who came with her husband.
Both were vaccinated Monday morning.
Fenstermaker said COVID-19 didn’t hit home for her family, but she said some of their friends passed away.
She said that getting vaccinated was the only way to feel fully protected.
“Well, I am so relieved because my husband is very susceptible to anything and this can be life-changing for him if he were to get it and as it is, it’s life-changing to be getting it,” said Fenstermaker.
Lauren Robinson, the DPH South Health District emergency preparedness director, said everything went nice and smooth, with a steady flow of drivers.
She said there were 100 appointments made for Monday’s vaccine drive-thru.
Eventually, the district does plan to increase the number of appointments per day, however, the district wanted to test out the drive-thru system first.
“It is important for people to continue to follow all the social distancing and all the protective measures even right after getting your vaccine because there is a time frame of the immunity building up in your body,” explained Robinson.
As that immunity is building up right after vaccination, you still run the risk of getting sick if you let your guard down.
Robinson said everyone should continue following the CDC guidelines to remain safe.
The online registration link for appointments will reopen on the South Health District’s website Tuesday.
