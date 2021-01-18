Alzheimers Asso. offers virtual resource fair for caregivers

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter is hosting a statewide Caregiver Resource Fair, a virtual three-hour program that will help Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers find local resources and talk to experts who can explain and give more insight into the many programs available in the state of Georgia.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 30 at 9:30 a.m.
The three-hour program will include speakers from The Georgia Council of Community Ombudsman, The Georgia Hospice and Palliative Care Organization of Georgia, The Area Agencies on Aging, Elder Care Attorney and Legal Specialist, as well as representatives from the Alzheimer’s Association.
“The Association is excited to host this virtual event for caregivers, especially during this difficult time of living in a pandemic”, added Buffy Hankinson, Program Manager, Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter.
“The topics that will be discussed are often some of the most asked about programs and services by caregivers throughout Georgia, so this resource fair will give people a unique opportunity to learn about multiple programs in one format, added Hankinson.”
To learn more or to register, please call 800-272-3900 or visit http://bit.ly/CRF2021.
In addition to the Caregiver Resource Fair, the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter hosts free virtual education training monthly. To learn more, visit alz.org/Georgia. More than 16 million family and friends, including 540,000 in Georgia, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States.
To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association has also offered additional guidance to families at alz.org/COVID19 For more information, call 1-800-272-3900.
● Alzheimer’s disease is the fifth-leading cause of death in Georgia.
● More than five million Americans are living with the disease, including 150,000 Georgia residents — a number estimated to grow to as many as 190,000 by the year 2025.
● In 2019, friends and family of those with Alzheimer’s in Georgia provided an estimated 615 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued at more than $8 billion. About the Alzheimer’s Association: The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s.
The Georgia Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy throughout Georgia. We provide a variety of services including a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, and education programs. We offer opportunities to get involved and to make a difference. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease or the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter, visit www.alz.org/georgia or call (800) 272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
