Albany business gives out blankets to Vets

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some veterans are able to stay warm from tonight’s cold, because Southwest Georgia Cremation gave them blankets Monday morning.
They say they plan to do this monthly, after a solid turnout. The group chose today to give back as part of National Service Day.
The owner, Natalie Molden, believes giving back to one veteran is all that matters, and in addition to blankets, they gave out soup, sandwiches, and hot coffee.
Molden explains where the donations come from.
”We have just people are out in the community and they decided they wanted to be a part and they contacted us to say ‘hey’ what can we do? How can we give blankets or even monetary gifts?”
She says they offer help to homeless veterans as well, and Molden wants everyone to share this information around the community.
