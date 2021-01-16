GSP responds to 3 separate Highway 19 wrecks

Georgia State Patrol responded to three separate car accidents on Highway 19 Friday night. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | January 15, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 7:36 PM

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to three separate car accidents on U.S. 19 Friday night.

David Fretwell with GSP said there is no evidence of distracted driving, like texting, at this time.

“All wrecks are due to not paying attention,” Fretwell said of the accidents. “A combination of being impatient and not paying attention.”

Fretwell said there were no fatalities and only four minor injuries. A pregnant driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out, the trooper said.

The accidents all happened within a half-mile on Highway 19 and a total of seven vehicles were involved.

