GSP responds to 3 separate Highway 19 wrecks

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to three separate car accidents on U.S. 19 Friday night.
David Fretwell with GSP said there is no evidence of distracted driving, like texting, at this time.
“All wrecks are due to not paying attention,” Fretwell said of the accidents. “A combination of being impatient and not paying attention.”
Fretwell said there were no fatalities and only four minor injuries. A pregnant driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out, the trooper said.
The accidents all happened within a half-mile on Highway 19 and a total of seven vehicles were involved.
