COVID Task Force working to decrease cases in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the COVID-19 press conference was somber as Albany Mayor Bo Dorough opened up about his father’s death saying “COVID broke my father’s spirit before it took his life.”
The mayor expressed grief about his father not being able to take the vaccine sooner.
He urged everyone to take the vaccine.
He also said his father was isolated for much of his last days. Dorough was vocal about the emotions he was feeling.
“I’m upset. I’m disappointed. I’m angry, but most of all I’m grieving.”
Dr. James Black, director of emergency medicine at Phoebe, said despite new treatments and new knowledge, 17 people have died in their system over the past several days.
“At the pace we’re going now, it remains probable and likely that we’re going to exceed the numbers we’ve had over March and April,” said Dr. Black.
Dougherty County Commission Chairman, Christopher Cohilas, says the county has access to both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Both of which are reported to be 95 percent effective.
He explains these vaccines have side effects, but they usually go away within 24 to 48 hours.
He says you can spread the virus after getting the shot, making it important to still follow guidelines.
Dr. Charles Ruis, Southwest Health District Director, announced a new location to get tested for COVID-19 in Dougherty county.
Starting next Friday, you can go to the fairgrounds at 810 South Westover Blvd.
Ruis said that no patient will have to pay for their vaccine.
“Don’t be anxious if you’re asked to show your insurance information there will still be no out of pocket cost for the patient. If you don’t have insurance, it’s still free.”
He added that if you’ve been trying to get an appointment for a vaccine and haven’t been able to contact the health department, keep calling back.
Coroner Michael Fowler explained how serious the virus is and says these next three weeks are crucial.
“We cannot lighten up, we gotta follow the CDC guidelines,” said Fowler.
He says we changed the curve back in the early part of the year, we can do it again.
If you would like to pre-register for the drive-thru location you can find the registration here.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.