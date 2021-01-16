Americus attorney in custody in connection to Capitol mob incident

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus attorney is in custody in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol incident, according to the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
William McCall Calhoun, Jr. had his first appearance in Macon around 4 p.m. on Friday.
He is charged with violent entry or disorderly conduct, tampering with a witness, victim or informant, restricted building or grounds violations, according to an unsealed affidavit.
Calhoun will remain in custody and is currently scheduled to have his detention and preliminary hearing next week.
Read the full affidavit below:
