WATCH: Dougherty Co. leaders hold Friday COVID-19 press conference

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are addressing the latest developments on COVID-19.
Officials noted that Albany Mayor Bo Dorough’s father died of COVID last Thursday.
Dr. Charles Ruis of the Health Department says no vaccine appointments are being made online. He says to call your health department to make an appointment. If you can’t reach anyone, he says call again until you make contact. You can go online to schedule a test at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds, starting the 22nd.
Dr. Ruis says they are hiring. No experience/special training needed for some jobs, you just need to be a high school grad or higher.
