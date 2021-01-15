War of the Border: One last chance for high school seniors to be seen by college scouts

By Paige Dauer | January 14, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 12:14 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday night, nearly 100 high school football players will come to South Georgia to suit up for the 12th annual All-Star War of the Border game.

For many, it’ll be their last game.

And for a few, the chance to play at the next level is on the line.

Thomas County Central Head Coach Ashley Henderson said, “Probably 90 percent of kids playing in the game, this is it. Hopefully, more of them get an opportunity, but for the rest of them they’re doing it because they love the game.”

From Monroe to Valdosta to Bainbridge 84 high school football players have been selected to compete in this All-Star game.

Co-Founder Mike Gammons for some of these players it’s one last chance to receive a collegiate offer.

“Coach put you in, coach thinks you’re an all-star so he put you in my game. And our goal is if we can help one boy, just one boy get an offer that’s all I care about. But we’ve been blessed over the years to have more than that,” said Gammons.

This game is maybe equal parts bragging rights as south Georgia squares up against the best North Florida has to offer in the War of the Border Friday night.

Henderson told me for many it’ll be a chance to end their careers with a W.

“You know, other than the state champions, their last game they didn’t win. So, it’s another opportunity to compete and play your last football game,” said Henderson.

Past players even making it as far as the Super Bowl.

“There’s been a lot of good players play this game. Tyreek Hill, a Super Bowl Champion, cheetah, played in this game. He dominated,” said Henderson.

Henderson remains just as hopeful that the next All-Star will appear on the field Friday night.

“So hopefully, it’s a chance for the next cheetah to be on the field tomorrow night at the Jacket’s Nest. So, it’s a good opportunity for these young men,” said Henderson.

With constant disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gammons knows how special Friday night will be for these athletes.

“With everything going on it’s been my hardest game to pull together. But then, on the other hand, Paige, the kids are so excited. They need more help than ever,” said Gammons.

Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

2020 War of the Border Roster:

Atkinson

3 Tra’Vonte Williams WR

Brooks Co

9 Joaquinn Dawson DE

13 Cameron Priest LB

31 Derrick Woods DT

61 Fabian Gee OL

Bainbridge

21 Monteric Robertson DB/WR

24 Caleb Lewis DB/WR

Brookwood

25 Nathan Yokley R/C/S

54 Ethan Myers LB

Central Christian

56 Colton HaydonDE/LB

84 James Brown TE/DE 1

60 Dekhariez Ivey TCCHS DL/OL

Colquitt Co

42 Gamal Wallace DL

62 Nakia Benefield OL

95 Vendarion Knighton DL

Deerfield-Windsor

23 Gleaton Jones LB

Dougherty

28 Kenorrie Brown DT

55 Devoris Calvin DL

Early County

1 La’Darius Ceasar RB

Lowndes

36 DeAngelo Williams LB

44 Travion Pope LB

81 Ethan Crump TE/F

Monroe

14 Lonnie Leverette DE

16 Tim Spurling Monroe CB

63 Tiran Street OT

Pelham

5 Brantley Shiver QB

8 Cameron Bailey WR

10 Jeremiah Stewart WR

15 Jaylon Copeland LB

30 Yahir Rios K

57 Makiah Martin Guard/DT

77 Donevin Edwards DT/G

Thomas Co Central

2 D.J. Walden WR

67 Issac Franklin OL/Center

Thomasville

4 Ronnie Baker QB

7 Dimitrius Myrick LB

18 Deldrick Hill DL

Tift Co

98 Pedro Mendoza K

Valdosta

11 John Brown LB

12 Jahmaree Council S

22 Quavion Williams LB

58 Jaquez White L/C

Valwood

6 Pate Hogan QB

Westover

17 Rodney Bullard WR

19 Jaquan Graham WR

65 Raykwon Thurtson Westover OG

66 Robert Bell Westover OT/DT

76 Isaac Moody Westover DT

