War of the Border: One last chance for high school seniors to be seen by college scouts

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday night, nearly 100 high school football players will come to South Georgia to suit up for the 12th annual All-Star War of the Border game.
For many, it’ll be their last game.
And for a few, the chance to play at the next level is on the line.
Thomas County Central Head Coach Ashley Henderson said, “Probably 90 percent of kids playing in the game, this is it. Hopefully, more of them get an opportunity, but for the rest of them they’re doing it because they love the game.”
From Monroe to Valdosta to Bainbridge 84 high school football players have been selected to compete in this All-Star game.
Co-Founder Mike Gammons for some of these players it’s one last chance to receive a collegiate offer.
“Coach put you in, coach thinks you’re an all-star so he put you in my game. And our goal is if we can help one boy, just one boy get an offer that’s all I care about. But we’ve been blessed over the years to have more than that,” said Gammons.
This game is maybe equal parts bragging rights as south Georgia squares up against the best North Florida has to offer in the War of the Border Friday night.
Henderson told me for many it’ll be a chance to end their careers with a W.
“You know, other than the state champions, their last game they didn’t win. So, it’s another opportunity to compete and play your last football game,” said Henderson.
Past players even making it as far as the Super Bowl.
“There’s been a lot of good players play this game. Tyreek Hill, a Super Bowl Champion, cheetah, played in this game. He dominated,” said Henderson.
Henderson remains just as hopeful that the next All-Star will appear on the field Friday night.
“So hopefully, it’s a chance for the next cheetah to be on the field tomorrow night at the Jacket’s Nest. So, it’s a good opportunity for these young men,” said Henderson.
With constant disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gammons knows how special Friday night will be for these athletes.
“With everything going on it’s been my hardest game to pull together. But then, on the other hand, Paige, the kids are so excited. They need more help than ever,” said Gammons.
Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
2020 War of the Border Roster:
Atkinson
3 Tra’Vonte Williams WR
Brooks Co
9 Joaquinn Dawson DE
13 Cameron Priest LB
31 Derrick Woods DT
61 Fabian Gee OL
Bainbridge
21 Monteric Robertson DB/WR
24 Caleb Lewis DB/WR
Brookwood
25 Nathan Yokley R/C/S
54 Ethan Myers LB
Central Christian
56 Colton HaydonDE/LB
84 James Brown TE/DE 1
60 Dekhariez Ivey TCCHS DL/OL
Colquitt Co
42 Gamal Wallace DL
62 Nakia Benefield OL
95 Vendarion Knighton DL
Deerfield-Windsor
23 Gleaton Jones LB
Dougherty
28 Kenorrie Brown DT
55 Devoris Calvin DL
Early County
1 La’Darius Ceasar RB
Lowndes
36 DeAngelo Williams LB
44 Travion Pope LB
81 Ethan Crump TE/F
Monroe
14 Lonnie Leverette DE
16 Tim Spurling Monroe CB
63 Tiran Street OT
Pelham
5 Brantley Shiver QB
8 Cameron Bailey WR
10 Jeremiah Stewart WR
15 Jaylon Copeland LB
30 Yahir Rios K
57 Makiah Martin Guard/DT
77 Donevin Edwards DT/G
Thomas Co Central
2 D.J. Walden WR
67 Issac Franklin OL/Center
Thomasville
4 Ronnie Baker QB
7 Dimitrius Myrick LB
18 Deldrick Hill DL
Tift Co
98 Pedro Mendoza K
Valdosta
11 John Brown LB
12 Jahmaree Council S
22 Quavion Williams LB
58 Jaquez White L/C
Valwood
6 Pate Hogan QB
Westover
17 Rodney Bullard WR
19 Jaquan Graham WR
65 Raykwon Thurtson Westover OG
66 Robert Bell Westover OT/DT
76 Isaac Moody Westover DT
