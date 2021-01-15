State Senator quarantines for COVID-19

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - 12th District Senator Freddie Powell Sims announced that she will be in quarantine for 10 days because of Covid-19 precautions after testing positive.
Here is a message sent to WALB from the Senator:
To My Constituents of State Senate District 12
I have tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine for 10 days in my Dawson home. On Wednesday, I received medical attention from local healthcare workers at Phoebe. My condition is good and I will continue to perform legislative duties virtually. I can also be reached via cell (229-347-0251).
I regret any legislative interruptions due to my quarantine, but will do my best to remain accessible to all constituents through alternative means of contact.
Please be reminded that you can be ever so careful with following CDC Guidelines and COVID-19 safety protocols, but if others around you do not follow the same protocols OR respect your space, immediately dismiss yourselves from in-person contact!
I followed all of the rules, without exception, and still contracted the virus. We are rapidly experiencing new strains of COVID! We must be vigilant and also learn to protect others in our workspace and home space.
Thank you,
State Senator Freddie Powell Sims
