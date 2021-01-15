South Health District flooded with vaccination appointments

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Health District is getting loads of appointments for vaccines.
It caused their registration system to shut down for a few days as staff worked to catch up.
Since the new vaccine distribution phase began, they’ve been very busy.
“We have seen a huge increase in demand and we are extremely thankful for that, we are excited about that. We want to get this vaccine into as many arms as possible, that way we can get that immunity out for our community but it has posed a little bit of a logistic issue. It’s been a busy week in public health,” said Kristin Patten with South Health District.
Patten said the registration link online will reopen Tuesday.
“You do not have an appointment with public health until you have spoken with somebody on the phone to receive that appointment time. Registering online does not get you an appointment, it gets you a call back to schedule that appointment,” said Patten.
If you registered online and get a call from an unknown number, Patten asks you to answer it as it may be a scheduler.
She asks you to set up your voicemail and make sure it isn’t full.
They will follow up with a call three times.
Starting Monday, they will administer the vaccine through a drive-thru at Lowndes County Civic Center and Lowndes County Health Department.
Those are the only two locations at the moment, they do hope to expand.
“It’s very important for people to understand if you show up and do not have an appointment you will be turned away. We do not have spare vaccines on-site because of the way that we have to thaw the vaccine. We are only bringing what we have appointments scheduled for,” said Patten.
They are accepting about 100 people per day.
They hope to increase but want to test the operation method first.
They are filled up through next week.
Private healthcare providers are encouraged to register for administration.
“We know people don’t want to wait months to get their vaccine, so the more people we can get vaccinating and helping us in this effort, the quicker we’ll be able to move through these tiers,” said Patten.
Patten said they’ve vaccinated almost 3,000 people within public health, and more than 12,000 appointments have been scheduled so far.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.