Phoebe Putney reports Friday COVID-19 statistics

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Friday Jan. 15, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 109
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 20
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 1,692
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 215
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 50
- Total Vaccines Administered – 6,297
“In the last three days, we have administered as many COVID-19 vaccines as we did in the previous three and a half weeks, and we continue to expand our capacity,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO. “Widespread vaccination is what is going to defeat this virus, and we have developed an efficient and successful process that we will continue to improve to ensure we can vaccinate as many southwest Georgians as possible, as quickly as possible.”
“While we have learned a great deal during our COVID-19 fight, and we have new treatments available, the virus continues to take a staggering number of lives. System-wide, 17 of our patients died just in the last week. At that pace, January would become the deadliest month of the virus in southwest Georgia, even surpassing last March and April.”
“That is why we implore everyone to be vaccinated as soon as you are able, and why we urge everyone to continue to follow the three Ws: wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance. As we see the end of our battle in sight, we must work collectively and support each other through these most difficult remaining days,” Steiner added.
Phoebe has added additional phone lines and schedulers to its COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, resulting in no or minimal wait times for callers. It takes about 90 people per day just to staff Phoebe’s largest community vaccination site in Albany.
Dozens of Phoebe employees have volunteered to work shifts, and the City of Albany, Dougherty County, the Department of Public Health, the City of Americus, Sumter County, Georgia Southwestern State University, Air Evac Lifeteam 86, and Gold Star EMS have provided invaluable staffing resources in Albany and Americus.
Currently, Phoebe can only provide vaccinations to healthcare workers, first responders, and people 65 or older. Southwest Georgians in those categories can call 229-312-1919 to request a vaccination appointment at Phoebe hospitals in Albany, Americus and Sylvester.
No walk-ins will be accepted, and those who do not currently qualify to receive the vaccine under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines should not attempt to schedule appointments at this time.
