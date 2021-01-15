Phoebe Putney reports Friday COVID-19 statistics

“In the last three days, we have administered as many COVID-19 vaccines as we did in the previous three and a half weeks, and we continue to expand our capacity,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO. “Widespread vaccination is what is going to defeat this virus, and we have developed an efficient and successful process that we will continue to improve to ensure we can vaccinate as many southwest Georgians as possible, as quickly as possible.”