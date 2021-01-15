Many people aren’t installing car seats correctly

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Child Passenger Safety Coordinator for Georgia Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) says that three out of four car seats aren’t used correctly.
Law enforcement across the state, including the Americus and Albany Police Departments, participated in a 20-year-old safety check event, showing people how to install car seats the right way.
That includes buckling children in age and size-appropriate car seats, booster seats, and seat belts, to reduce the risk of serious injuries and deaths.
Amanda Jackson with GOHS shared what some people are doing wrong
“Sometimes it may be a harnessing error, that the harness is too loose, or not the proper height. Sometimes it can be an installation error, that your seatbelt and lower anchors aren’t properly being used. This is why working with that local expert your car seat technician; they can make sure everything is right for your child and your vehicle” said Jackson.
Jackson went on to say if you have any questions, you can go to their website, which will list available agencies and technicians that can check your car seat.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.