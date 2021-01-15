Lee Co. looking to cut costs, hire road crews to prep before paving

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County leaders are looking to shave hundreds of thousands of dollars off road construction projects.
They are looking to do this by hiring a road crew, possibly in the next budget year.
This road crew would basically prep roads before contractors lay asphalt. This is so they can have more roads paved and cut costs.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Billy Mathis believes if they do it this way, they can pave around four times more dirt roads.
“We recently did a road like that; our thought was that it would cost us about $1.3 million to pave the road, just hiring a contractor,” Mathis said. “We did the prep work and it only cost us $300,000, so we saved the taxpayers a million dollars by doing it that way.”
He said not very many counties have done something like this.
Mathis said the entire commission is very proud of the road paving they’ve done recently and said it’s thanks to T-SLOST.
