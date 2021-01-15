Governor recognizes Phoebe Putney in State Address

“It was a great honor to represent the outstanding Phoebe Family and all Georgia healthcare workers at the state capitol today during Gov. Kemp’s State of the State Address. For more than 10 months, the Phoebe Family has tirelessly fought this insidious virus and compassionately cared for southwest Georgians impacted by COVID-19. They certainly deserve all the accolades that could be bestowed on them, and I could not be more proud of our team. I appreciate the governor’s kind words today and the respect he has for our state’s healthcare heroes. We are grateful for the amazing support we have received from Gov. Kemp and our state partners from the beginning of the pandemic and the support we continue to receive as we carry on our battle against COVID-19. As our vaccination efforts pick up speed, we know the day is coming when our collective effort will result in victory over the virus,” Steiner said.