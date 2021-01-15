Governor recognizes Phoebe Putney in State Address

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner was one of a handful of special guests invited by Gov. Brian Kemp to attend Thursday’s State of the State address at the Georgia State Capitol.
In his speech, Gov. Kemp said, “During one of the darkest times in recent memory, Scott Steiner and the hardworking Georgians at Phoebe Putney Health System held the line. They worked with the local community partners to educate the public when so much of the virus was unknown. They provided lifesaving treatment to thousands of their neighbors, friends, and co-workers, and – like so many nurses, doctors, and healthcare professionals across the state – the Phoebe team worked long hours under extraordinary circumstances, not just because it was their job but because they have a deep, abiding passion for their work. Scott, thank you. And thank you to your team for your dedication and service to the people of our state.”
CEO Steiner said he was surprised and humbled that the Governor recognized him as representative of all Georgia’s healthcare heroes.
“It was a great honor to represent the outstanding Phoebe Family and all Georgia healthcare workers at the state capitol today during Gov. Kemp’s State of the State Address. For more than 10 months, the Phoebe Family has tirelessly fought this insidious virus and compassionately cared for southwest Georgians impacted by COVID-19. They certainly deserve all the accolades that could be bestowed on them, and I could not be more proud of our team. I appreciate the governor’s kind words today and the respect he has for our state’s healthcare heroes. We are grateful for the amazing support we have received from Gov. Kemp and our state partners from the beginning of the pandemic and the support we continue to receive as we carry on our battle against COVID-19. As our vaccination efforts pick up speed, we know the day is coming when our collective effort will result in victory over the virus,” Steiner said.
