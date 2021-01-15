Morning rain showers make way for afternoon sunshine and taking a run at 60 degrees. Colder overnight tumbling temperatures into the mid 30s. This weekend features chilly to cool afternoon with plenty of sun and widespread freeze Sunday morning. We keep the chill for Martin Luther King Day and a light freeze is expected Tuesday morning. After that a significant warming trend is expected as highs reach 70 degrees by the end of the week.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
