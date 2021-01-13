Briefly wet then drier and colder

You’ll need to bundle up. Expect a light freeze and widespread frost with lows near and below freezing for a few mornings. Sunshine and chilly low-mid 50s dominate the afternoons Saturday through M.L.K Jr. Day. Temperatures moderate back to and above average as highs top low-upper 60s and lows go from the low 30s to upper 40s into midweek. Ran chances returns Wednesday into Thursday.