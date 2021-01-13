Briefly wet then drier and colder

(AP) - Finally wall to wall sunshine across SGA Thursday. Tonight clouds quickly return as a cold front moves east. If you’re heading out the door Friday morning grab an umbrella. Showers move in before sunrise spreading east and ending early afternoon. Behind the front drier and much colder air filters in for the weekend.
You’ll need to bundle up. Expect a light freeze and widespread frost with lows near and below freezing for a few mornings. Sunshine and chilly low-mid 50s dominate the afternoons Saturday through M.L.K Jr. Day. Temperatures moderate back to and above average as highs top low-upper 60s and lows go from the low 30s to upper 40s into midweek. Ran chances returns Wednesday into Thursday.
