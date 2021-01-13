Rain returns early Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds linger another day with some peaks of sun. Finally clearing is underway which allows temperatures to fall into the low 30s for a cold and frosty start Thursday morning. Following wall to wall sunshine and highs upper 50s around 60.
Look for a quick transition late Thursday as a cold front slides east with increasing clouds and scattered showers early Friday. The front passes through the afternoon ushering in drier and colder air.
Into the weekend clear and colder with a light freeze Saturday morning. The coldest Sunday morning lows upper 20s with widespread frost. Otherwise quiet and dry through the weekend into early week. Nice weather holds for M.L.K. Jr. holiday. Rain returns late Tuesday into Wednesday.
