Palace Inn working to improve safety by taking more security measures

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said crimes like drugs and human trafficking happen at places like Palace Inn and other extended stay locations.
Things like human trafficking training, outdoor lighting, security guards and cameras are required by the court.
Edwards said Palace Inn “must maintain a log of guests that’s accessible to law enforcement and any guest coming in must produce photo identification.”
The district attorney said Palace Inn will rebuild their fence that blocks the wooded area behind it after someone destroyed it.
Mark Brimberry, the attorney representing Palace Inn, said the fence would stop people from escaping when law enforcement shows up.
He also said these updated security systems have given law enforcement every tool they need to prosecute a case.
“I’ve confirmed it with the office managers, whenever (Albany Police Department), they want to see a video this upgraded video system is made available to them,” Brimberry said.
Brimberry wants other motels to follow suit to make the community safer.
Edwards said Palace Inn is making progress with these measures. He added this even led to other extended stays taking steps to combat crime without law enforcement’s help.
Edwards said because of COVID-19, grand juries have been temporarily suspended. This means that new requirements can’t be made until they’re reinstated. Edwards said because of this, they will be sure to keep monitoring Palace inn. The last compliance checks done by Albany police were in November and December.
