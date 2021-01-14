Lee Co. Schools continues virtual learning for some students

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Sixth through 12th grade students in the Lee County School System will continue virtual learning for most of January, according to the school system.
Students in those grades will do virtual learning from Jan. 19-22. Pre-K through fifth graders will return for in-person learning on Jan. 19. All other grade levels will go back to in-person learning on Jan. 25.
The school system said it has continued to monitor COVID-19′s impact on the community.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases and the case positivity rate did not stabilize, instead numbers increased,” the school system said. “We are fighting to have school but believe the coming days and weeks are critical.”
The school system said masks will be strongly encouraged for all students.
“This decision is not made lightly,” the school system said. “The safety of all students is our top priority. The middle and high schools will share detailed remote learning information with you. We appreciate your continued support and understanding.”
