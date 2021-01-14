DPH to change Dougherty Co. COVID-19 testing site

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County COVID-19 specimen collection site will relocate to the Exchange Club Fairgrounds, at the intersection of Westover Road and Oakridge Drive, starting Friday, Jan. 22.
A release from the Southwest Public Health District said to free up staff for administering vaccinations and conducting other essential public health services, the district entered into a partnership with the Exchange Club and Mako Medical, a health care diagnostic laboratory. Mako will conduct COVID-19 testing for Dougherty County, expanding the testing days from four to six, according to Dr. Charles Ruis, district health director.
Insurance will be filed for those who have it, but there is no out of pocket cost to the patient.
Hours of operation at the new site will be Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. You can click here to pre-register. Those who arrive without preregistering will experience a longer wait time. The appointment hotline is available Monday-Friday at (229) 352-6567.
