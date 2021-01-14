Albany man arrested for murder of Metro Atlanta teen

On 01/13/2021 the US Marshals FCRFTF received information from the US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force that RAY was possibly in the Tallahassee, FL area. At approximately 11:00 a.m. members of the FCRFTF along with Leon County Sheriff’s Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol Officers located RAY operating a 2010 Black Honda Accord on Hwy 20 and Getty Road.