Albany man arrested for murder of Metro Atlanta teen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in the murder of 17-year-old D’Shauntie Kyanni Hunter, according to the Lamar County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office in Barnesville.
Sheriff’s Investigators, the GBI, and US Marshals have arrested Jaylan Jashad Ray, 22, of Albany, the sheriff posted on their Facebook page.
He was taken into custody in Tallahassee.
Ray will be awaiting extradition in the Leon County jail, in Florida.
Warrants have been taken against Ray for murder and aggravated assault.
Here is a release from the U.S. Marshals Service-
“The US Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force (FCRFTF) announced today the arrest of Jaylan Jashad RAY, a 22-year-old man from Albany, GA for the offenses of Murder and Aggravated Assault.
RAY was currently being sought by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Barnesville, GA who alleged that on 01/09/2021 RAY murdered a 17-year-old female whose body was found in a cemetery in Barnesville, GA last Sunday.
On 01/13/2021 the US Marshals FCRFTF received information from the US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force that RAY was possibly in the Tallahassee, FL area. At approximately 11:00 a.m. members of the FCRFTF along with Leon County Sheriff’s Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol Officers located RAY operating a 2010 Black Honda Accord on Hwy 20 and Getty Road.
Task Force members utilized Leon County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit to establish surveillance on RAY until a large group of task force members could converge on RAY’s vehicle. Utilizing the assistance of LCSO and FHP task force members initiated a felony vehicle stop on RAY at the eastbound rest stop on I-10. RAY was arrested without incident and transported to the Leon County Jail.
RAY will be held in the Leon County Detention Facility pending extradition proceedings back to Georgia to face the above felony charges. The Tallahassee Division of the FCRFTF is comprised of state and local law enforcement officers from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Tallahassee Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Florida State Attorney’s Office, Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry Police Department.
These officers are sworn in as Special Deputy US Marshals and working alongside US Marshals are tasked by their respective agencies to pursue the most violent offenders in the Panhandle.”
