Valdosta City Council, South Health District officials meet to review COVID-19 updates

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Health District officials provided city council an update of the current COVID-19 cases in the county, as well as how vaccinations are going.
Dr. William Grow, South Health district director, said they are making vaccinations a priority.
The number of those getting vaccinated have increased, which is a good sign in the community.
With Phase 1A, thousands of people are eligible, said Grow.
They are planning to implement Saturday hours and drive-thru for mass vaccinations, starting this Monday.
They are currently mostly administering Moderna because of easier storage and more doses per bottle.
“We are going full speed ahead and committing ourselves to vaccinate as many people we can, as soon as we can. which is the way we are going get rid of these things that have affected all of our lives.” said Grow.
The health district is encouraging other health providers to register and help vaccinate the public. Officials said it’ll help with the load and pace to move through the community.
The Department of Public Health is currently reporting 6,458 cases in Lowndes County.
Grow said they’ve been seeing 16-17 percent positive rates, when initially, it was about 5 percent two months ago.
As of Tuesday, 1,250 people in Phase1A have been vaccinated by the South Health District in Lowndes County.
