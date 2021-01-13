Tifton hunter sets a Ben Hill Co. record with big buck

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Logan Crosson had been hunting a big buck, who earned the nickname “Doc,” for several weeks. After patiently waiting and countless hours in his stand, Crosson finally had success.
Logan Crosson, 19, of Tifton, was able to take down the monster deer on Oct. 30, while hunting on his family farm.
“He was so inconsistent, everyone around us had pictures of him too, about seven to eight people,” said Crosson.
Someone had even gotten a shot at Doc last year, and had missed. Within the week leading up to Crosson’s encounter with the buck, two other hunters spotted the buck while in the stand, but neither was able to take a shot at him.
The Ben Hill County 12-point that has a 6×6 rack that has been officially scored at 168 3/8 net and with 173 6/8 total inches.
