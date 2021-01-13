Supreme Boats will be built in Valdosta

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Correct Craft and Supreme Boats to the family of outstanding manufacturers that call Georgia home. Boating and water sports play a vital role in our tourism industry in Georgia and, along with other important industry sectors, help create opportunity in our communities,” said Governor Kemp. “As the No. 1 State for Business, our strong workforce training and education programs continue to help us attract solid manufacturing jobs for hardworking Georgians. We are excited to see this project take root in Valdosta and the surrounding region, as we continue our mission to stimulate economic growth in rural Georgia.”