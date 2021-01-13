Lee Co. leaders give update on LCMC

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Board of Commissioners is still pushing forward with the much talked about Lee County Medical Center (LCMC) even during the pandemic.
During Tuesday night’s commission meeting, commissioners extended the MOU, or memorandum of understanding, date until Dec. 31 of this year.
“That’s to get the bonds validated and do some other things. It’s a housekeeping document, basically. It sets out our plan,” said Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis.
He also said there are reasons behind Tuesday night’s decision.
“Before the pandemic hit, we were very close to finishing what we needed to finish in the way of contracts with an operator. That threw all of the hospitals in the state into a tailspin, business-wise. We’re still working very hard and actually, I have a meeting this afternoon (Wednesday) to talk about the hospital,” said Mathis.
Mathis said that conversation will be with healthcare providers. He said it’s still too soon to know when and if a deal might be locked in from those conversations.
“I don’t want to say that until a deal is done. A deal is never done until it’s done,” said Mathis.
However, there are projects going on now at the former, roughly 200-acre Grand Island Golf Course just behind Ledo Road. Some of that includes finishing up drainage and pond work.
Lee County leaders are still looking at the big picture with a town center, possibly an entertainment district, all surrounding the multi-million dollar medical center.
“We have some big plans, we just have to get through this virus situation, and I think the citizens in the entire Southwest Georgia area will benefit from what we’re gonna do out there,” said Chairman Mathis.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.