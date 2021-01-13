Lee Co. Commission chairman voted in for additional term

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Commission is welcoming back a familiar face as the chairman of the board.
That face is Southwest Georgia attorney, Billy Mathis, who’s held the position for the last three years.
It was voted on during Tuesday night’s commission meeting.
Mathis said he’s proud of the time he’s spent in the chairman’s seat.
One of his biggest accomplishments is the county’s fire department. He said he was instrumental in helping build them up since becoming a commissioner.
“Twenty years later we have one of the finest fire and EMS departments in the State of Georgia. We have very low ISO ratings. We actually train other fire and EMS departments now, so that’s probably the thing that I’m most proud of in the time that I’ve served on the county commission,” said Mathis.
Mathis has severed as chairman in the past but said he took some time off to raise his family. He said some of his future goals include more road projects for the county, particularly paving projects.
