Georgia Dept. of Education announces 2021 legislative priorities

“Georgia’s public schools need support as they continue to meet the moment of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Woods said. “And even when schools can go back to ‘normal,’ there is a ‘normal’ we cannot and should not go back to. We cannot return to the status-quo of overtesting, hyper-accountability and data points determining destiny. Now is the time to cast a clear vision of what our education system should be, and how our children’s futures should unfold. I look forward to working with the Georgia legislature to prioritize public education funding, elevate the teaching profession, strengthen the teacher pipeline, and expand opportunities for students.”