GA senator talks safety at the Capitol

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Senator Carden Summers said he feels absolutely safe as day three of the 2021 Legislative Session wrapped up at the state Capitol.
Summers said many protocols are in place for everyone’s safety. Some of those include being tested for COVID-19 every Monday and Thursday morning. He said everyone is wearing masks and social distancing and some are even wearing gloves and that even meals are sealed and prepackaged.
“We’re wearing our mask in the Senate chambers. We’re trying our best to sit right in the middle of our area to give everybody else the space they need. They’re doing a very good job of keeping people safe,” said Summers.
Last year’s session was cut short because of the COVID-19 virus.
He said a lot of the items that didn’t get done last year will end up in this session. However, their main agenda item right now is working on a budget.
Summers said that once it’s almost done, then they will work on items like COVID-19 relief and election reform followed by bills.
