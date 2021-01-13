APD wants help finding man who fired rifle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department would like help from the public solving a December assault that happened in the city.
The two people in the photo above are persons of interest in an aggravated assault (with a deadly weapon) that occurred on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 326 South Mock Road, the One-Stop gas station. This is next to the U. S. Post Office, and across the street from Hidden Oaks Apartments.
The Albany Police Department issued their report on the incident, (below) and WALB is redacting the names of the witnesses who spoke to police, and the descriptions of their vehicles--
“He was inside of the store (One Stop) when an unknown black male yelled out to him He advised the male was sitting with another black male and a black female. [The witness] stated he asked the unknown black male what was he talking about. [The witness] advised that`s when the boy yeah the phrase again. He advised he replied to the unknown black male: “I do not know you, and I don`t know what you`re talking about.”
[The witness] stated that is when he left the store to return to his vehicle. He advises while walking to his vehicle the unknown male continues to yell random things at him. He advised that is when he looked back and saw the unknown male with a green backpack in his hand. [The witness] stated that’s when he seen (sic) the unknown black male pull out a black Kel-Tec rifle and begin to put it together.
[The witness] stated he heard one shot and proceeded to get into his vehicle. Henry also advises he heard three additional shots while getting in his vehicle to exit the parking lot. He was stated he did not know the individuals that were inside of the gas station. He advised the back passenger side of his 2004 vehicle was struck by a bullet.”
Contact was made with [another witness] who advised while trying to exit the parking lot his vehicle was struck by a bullet. That witness stated he heard about four shots before driving off to get away from the scene.
If the people in the photo look familiar, contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 407-3296, or Crime-Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous. You could earn a reward for your information.
