Update: Wanted man in Albany assault turns himself in

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigative Bureau asked for the community’s help finding Timothy Cornelius Warren, 47.
On Wednesday, police said Warren turned himself in.
He will be charged with aggravated assault (family violence) with a cutting tool.
The Albany police report states that a woman told police that she was attacked by Warren, her husband, at a party on Emily Avenue. to which Warren was not invited. She said Waren followed her around the party for some time before approaching her about their relationship status and told her to let everyone know they were no longer together, which she announced on a PA system, according to a police report.
The woman said Warren began punching her in the face and stabbing her. She told APD that her cousins picked her up from the location and took her to Washington Street and called for assistance. She said that she did not know what provoked him to attack her.
