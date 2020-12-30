Tifton welcomes Satsuma fruit distribution center

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Satsuma Co., a citrus packing and shipping plant focusing on crops grown in South Georgia and North Florida, has begun operating its processing and distribution center in Tifton, as reported by Frank Sayles of the Tifton Grapevine.
“We discovered this burgeoning citrus industry in South Georgia and North Florida, and we feel like it’s exciting and fun,” said Duke Lane, one of the company’s active seven partners. “We wanted to do something fun.”
Speaking on behalf of the state of Georgia and the Tift County Development Authority, Brian Marlowe said this is an important project for rural Georgia.
“It emphasizes Governor Kemp’s commitment to communities in rural Georgia in support of their efforts to grow jobs and local investment,” he said. “The ag industry remains Georgia’s No. 1 industry, and the Satsuma Co. will be a welcome addition to this sector.”
The 121,000 square-foot facility has a “tremendous” amount of cold storage and the company has invested approximately $7 million in the facility, Lane said. Satsuma currently has about 12 full-time employees and has approximately 70 seasonal workers.
He said they found out that, while there are a lot of small-acre citrus growers in the area, there are not any local packing houses. The partners decided to fill the gap and start a more centralized location.
“We feel like we’re in a really good position with the facility we have,” he said. “We’re trying to educate people and immerse them in Georgia citrus.”
The proximity to I-75, as well as the centralized location and loading docks at the facility, steered the decision to locate in Tifton, Lane said.
“It’s centrally located. It’s close to Atlanta, close to Jacksonville, close to the port. It’s right on I-75. I feel like the building and the community has been a huge win for us. We’re glad to be here, that’s for sure,” said Lane.
