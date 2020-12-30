Warming to near 70 degrees this afternoon with more clouds. Rain showers take over New Year’s Eve with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. New Year’s Day features widespread showers and thunderstorms and a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms. That includes a 5% chance of damaging winds and a 2% chance of a Tornado. Rain continues Saturday and may be heavy. 2 to 4 inches are possible the next 3 days. The weekend cools and Sunday we dry out. Highs fall into the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.