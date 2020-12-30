Americus PD recovers slew of firearms, some reported stolen

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A number of firearms, some of which were reported stolen, were recovered by the Americus Police Department (APD) on Tuesday, the agency said in a release.
Around 5:15 p.m., police responded to a complaint of possible criminal activity in the 300 block of Poplar Street.
When police got there, they spotted a group of men in the yard, and they all ran off.
APD said contact was made with a resident at the house and the area was searched.
“The officers located a number of firearms concealed in different areas of the yard and in vehicles, along with a quantity of marijuana,” the agency said in the release.
APD officials said two of those firearms were reported stolen and APD investigators are working to find the owners of the remaining guns.
That same day, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recovered two firearms reported stolen in Americus, according to APD.
Police said the investigation is continuing and that charges are pending.
“All four of the stolen firearms were taken from the owner’s vehicles,” APD officials said. “Citizens are reminded that it is never a good idea to leave valuables, particularly firearms, inside parked vehicles.”
