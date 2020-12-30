Albany recognizes first responders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the City of Albany announced a list of first responders who were presented awards for meritorious service for 2020.
2020 Retirees Assistant Fire Chief Eugene Anderson, LT Thomas Bridges, LT Dalton Langlinais, LT Kenneth Loudenbarger
2020 In Memoriam Retired FF & Communications Operator Sammie Oliver, Retired Fire Captain Ricky Dudley, Assistant Fire Chief Eric Roney, EMA Specialist Lauren McGrath
Promotions Captain Michael Lane, Alfred Lewis Charles Howe, Jr., Robert Medlock, David Hancock, Lieutenant Steven Gilmer, Michael Johnson, Donald Jackson, Charles Cox, III, Clinton Hickman
Awards --
Medal of Valor – AOE John Thompson
Community Partner Award – Georgia Pacific
City Partnership Award – Mrs. Shanan Heppard 911 Communications
Supervisor of the Year – Michelle Pinson
Fire Officer of the Year – Lieutenant Michael Padgett
911 Communications Courage Award – Lynwood Parker
Unit Citations
• Team 1 (Michelle Pinson, Shanika Banks, Jasmine Burks, Schetyna Hayslip, Nikki Cook, Janet Williams)
• Team 2 (Julia Rainey, Audrianna Hosley, Raven Dorns, Nicole Jackson, Turquoise Small, Valencia Walker)
10/07/2020 • A-Shift Engine Company #1 (Capt. Marion Covin, AOE Antroine Williford, FF Key’yada Thomas) • A-Shift Engine Company #5 (LT Michael Padgett, AOE Antoine Hunt, FF David Tollefson) • A-Shift Engine Company #8 (LT Edward Goff, RAOE Octavous Gibson, FF LaQuacious Adams)
06/29/2020 • C-Shift Engine Company #5 (LT Eddie Goff, AOE Kyle Lentz, FF Deante Scott)
09/15/2020 • C-Shift Engine Company #5 (LT Eddie Goff, AOE Kyle Lentz, FF Deante Scott) • C-Shift Engine Company #8 (Lt. Steven Gilmer, AOE Christy Bengis, FF Joshua Olsen)
11/21/2020 • A-Shift Engine Company #5 (LT Joseph Rogers, AOE Antroine Hunt, FF David Tollefson, PTFF William Patrick) • A-Shift Engine Company #8 (Capt. Wesley Wells, AOE Michael Sproul, FF Joseph Karrick)
08/26/2020 • A-Shift Engine Company #5 (LT Michael Padgett, AOE Antoine Hunt, FF David Tollefson) • A-Shift Engine Company #8 (Capt. Wesley Wells, RAOE Octavous Gibson, FF LaQuacious Adams)
11/03/2020 • A-Shift Engine Company #5 (LT Michael Padgett, AOE Antoine Hunt, FF David Tollefson, FF Rachelle Roberts) • A-Shift Engine Company #11 (Capt. Billy Davis, AOE Charles Wiehrs, FF Roderick McKenzie)
02/15/2020 • C-Shift Engine Company #2 (LT Roger Thornton, AOE John Thompson, FF Corey Parr)
04/07/2020 • A-Shift Engine Company #4 (LT Andrew Dawson, RAOE Corey Leddon, FF Charles Hartzo, III) • A-Shift Engine Company #10 (AOE Julius Brookins, AOE Marion Prince, PTFF Undrekia Barnes)\ • Team 3 (Marquette Clayton, Paul Bailey, Amariyan Givens, India Lewis, Martresa Tolbert)\ • Team 4 (Bershad Murphy, Debra Gay, Mercedes Luster, Lynwood Parker, Ny’Messia Pickett, Phaedra Wise)
Community Service Award – Battalion Chief Michael Styles
911 Communications Officer of the Year – Nikki Cook
Firefighter of the Year – Firefighter Julius Brookins
Award of Merit – Training Officer Dwayne Mann
Fire Chief’s Award of Excellence - presented by Fire Chief Cedric D. Scott – Ronnie Polite
