15th Anniversary SNICKERS Marathon Weekend postponed due to pandemic

“This was a very difficult decision, but it is in the best interest of our community, all participants and spectators,” said Chuck Knight, the chairman of the Albany Marathon, Inc. board of directors. “The COVID-19 situation is too fluid to accurately predict the conditions we will see in March. We don’t want to do anything to risk the health and safety of anyone involved as we are also following the lead of the City of Albany as they have canceled and postponed past events.”