Stone Mountain man arrested in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In the pre-dawn hours on Monday, patrol officers with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) were searching the Bemiss Road area for two vehicles stolen from Gwinnett County.
The vehicles were found behind a business in the 2800 block of Bemiss Road. As an officer approached the vehicles, several people took off running.
The officer chased them and was able to apprehend one of the subjects, later identified as Thomas Banks.
Banks was arrested and charged with two counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and misdemeanor loitering.
The other two offenders have not been located, according to VPD.
“We are proud of our officers for locating these stolen vehicles, ensuring they would be returned to their owners,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
This case is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.
