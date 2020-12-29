South Health District, SGMC give update on administering COVID-19 vaccine

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Administering the COVID-19 vaccine is underway for both the South Health District and South Georgia Medical Center.
On the first day, when the South Health District got the Pfizer batch two weeks ago, 60 vaccines were administered to employees.
Since then, they have administered to additional groups of 10 people each.
No exact number on how many have gotten it in the department but they’re estimating less than 100 employees.
District-wide, as of Tuesday, they have vaccinated over 300 employees.
After the first Pzifer batch, they got the Moderna vaccines.
Each health department got 200 doses in that shipment.
They are currently taking appointments from anyone in Tier 1A, which is health care workers.
”We know with the holidays, everyone is busy and their schedules are a little packed. So, it’s a little slow as expected but we’re hoping that after the first of the year, we’ll see those numbers start to pick up,” said Kristin Patten, spokesperson for the South Health District.
Patten said they’ve been vaccinating an average of 100 to 200 healthcare workers per day, district-wide.
This week, the health district will be getting its second shipment of the Moderna vaccine.
South Georgia Medical Center’s spokesperson told WALB that as of Monday, they have vaccinated 774 employees.
