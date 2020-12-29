Savannah immigrant rights organization and attorney speak on recent DACA case

”I don’t think anything changes until Congress does their job and comes together on this issue and decides how to fix it from a legislative process,” said Jarrett. “It doesn’t matter who is President. The issues that surround DACA are always going to be there and so for the people you read stories about, they’re always going to have this uncertainty about the process until more no less the Supreme Court issues ultimately say it’s illegal exercising its executive authority well that happens who knows.”